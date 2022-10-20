United have confirmed that Colliver has left his role as first team manager by mutual consent and with immediate effect.

In a statement put out by the club they said that the decision had made following disappointing results so far this season with Ossett currently in 13th place in the Pitching In NPL East with three wins from their first 10 league matches.

The statement read: “Jas Colliver and Mark Ward joined Ossett United during the 2021/22 season and whilst results improved last season to finish in a respectable ninth position, just a point off of sixth place, results so far this year have been been a little disappointing.

"Mark Ward stepped down just a few weeks ago and whilst recent performances have improved somewhat, it was felt a change was needed now in order to give time to a new management team to have a positive impact this season and get Ossett United back up towards the top end of the table where we believe we should be.

"We have enjoyed working with Jas, he has a great attitude and professional approach which will put him in a good position for any future role he has in football and everyone at Ossett United wishes Jas all the best for the future.

"An announcement on the recruitment of a new manager will be made shortly.”

Ossett are away to Long Eaton United this Saturday.