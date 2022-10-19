Ossett United make county cup progress thanks to late goals against Knaresborough Town

Jas Colliver’s men were looking to bounce back from the disappointment of a narrow defeat in the Pitching In NPL East at the weekend and rediscovered their winning touch with a 4-2 success.

It was nip and tuck, however, against opponents from the NCE League as United found themselves 2-1 down before they turned their fortunes around in the last nine minutes with a three-goal salvo.

After Bradley Walker put Knaresborough ahead Danny Burns levelled to make it 1-1 at half-time.

Luke Aldrich struck twice late on to help Ossett United clinch victory.

Joseph Navier restored the home side’s lead seven minutes into the second half and they held on to their advantage until Luke Aldrich netted nine minutes from time. Ossett then produced a grandstand finish to seal their place in the next round with further goals by Aldrich and Jack Wilson.

In their latest league match United’s tough task against second-placed Hebburn Town was made all the harder as they finished with nine men.

Joe Stacey was sent-off on 72 minutes for a second yellow after a tackle the referee took a dislike to and he was quickly followed off the pitch by Ollie Fearon who was shown a straight red for retaliation.

With the home team one down on the scoreboard it made their task all but impossible to hit back in the closing quarter.