Spencer Clarke heads winner as Pontefract Collieries stun leaders Stockton Town

Craig Rouse’s men went into the game in fifth spot and looking to make ground on the teams above them – and did just that by becoming only the second side this side to beat Stockton in the league.

In achieving a fantastic 2-1 victory Ponte were also repeating a win over Stockton from an FA Cup tie in August.

Once again it was a close tussle with Colls getting the better of their high flying opponents thanks to Spencer Clarke’s 82nd minute header.

Spencer Clarke headed home the winner for Pontefract Coillieries against Stockton Town.

After a goalless first half it was the visitors who struck first through Elliott Beddow.

But Joe Lumsden levelled three minutes later after collecting Jack Greenhough’s pass.

Clarke’s winning header gave Ponte all the points, although they had to hold on for the last seven minutes with 10 men after Jack Shepherd was sent-off during the celebration that followed the goal.

Late pressure was exerted by Stockton, but Patrick Boyes ensured the hosts’ victory with a smart save late on.

The win moved Pontefract up two places to third and to within six points of Stockton with a game in hand.