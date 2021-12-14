Mateusz Zaniewski, who gave a man of the match display in vain for Ossett United at Stocksbridge Park Steels.

Friday night games have proved popular this season and a bumper attendance is anticipated with Ponte in town and just as keen for a victory after they have found themselves in the bottom three of the Pitching In Northern Premier League East.

Ossett need the points to kick start their campaign again after a run of three successive defeats and four league games without a win.

The disappointing run has seen Wayne Benn’s men slip out of the play-off places and they find themselves down in eighth ahead of the derby.

With only one goal scored in their last five matches it is not difficult to see where Ossett’s recent problems lie and they will have to sharpen up their act in front of goal against Ponte, who have proved hard to score against in recent weeks after tightening up their defence following a leaky start to their season.

United’s latest game saw them fail to find the back of the net in a 1-0 defeat away to Stocksbridge Park Steels.

They started well enough with Luke Hogg getting in an early shot that went wide.

But good chances proved hard to come by and the hosts gradually came into the game Josh Nodder sent a volley over before a short back pass by Jack Cowgill was latched onto by Luke Mangham, but keeper Matuesz Zaniewski was out quickly to save with his legs.

Zaniewski was in the action again, saving from Nathaniel Croft’s close range shot, with Mangham putting the rebound off target.

Mangham then sent a header goalwards only for the keeper to make a flying save.

Zaniewski was beaten on 31 minutes as Nodder struck with a curling shot after a clever run.

That proved the only goal of the game with Ossett only coming close to equalising when Ross Hardaker’s free-kick was well saved late on.