Nash Connolly, who was part of a battling Ossett United effort against Pitching In Northern Premier League East leaders Marske United. Picture: Scott Merrylees

There was no disgrace in United’s 3-1 defeat last Saturday to Marske United, who have taken over at the top of the table and have only dropped points in two of their 16 league contests.

But coming after the midweek 1-0 loss to Albion Sports that saw the club surrender their hold on the West Riding County Cup and previous goalless draws in the league against sides in the bottom half it has meant there is plenty now riding on this Saturday’s game at Stocksbridge Park Steels.

Manager Wayne Benn will expect lessons to have been learned as Ossett take on opponents they have already handsomely beaten, 3-0 at home back in August.

United go into the game now down in eighth place, although they are only behind Dunston and Worksop Town on goal difference and are just one point behind Stockton Town in fifth.

Against Marske there were some positives for Benn to take as the team display was much better than in the recent matches and the high standard of the opposition had to be taken into account. Conditions made it difficult too with persistent rain making the pitch heavy.

Emley AFC battle to make their point against title-chasing Garforth TownMarske made a brisk start, but keeper Jake Teale made double point-blank saves to deny them and it was Ossett who struck first when Roy Fogarty took Nathan Valentine’s pass and found the corner of the net with a great strike from the edge of the box.

Aaron Haswell and Valentine brought saves from the Marske keeper and United were holding their own until Kevin Burgess headed home an equaliser on the stroke of half-time.

The visitors went ahead 11 minutes after the break as Adam Boyes glanced the ball into the net.