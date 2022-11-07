United missed several chances and the game looked to be heading for a goalless draw before two big twists in injury-time at the end of the match.

First, United appeared to have won it when Alex Peterson finally broke the deadlock in the 94th minute.

But inexplicably the referee, who had indicated a minimum of four minutes additional time, went on to allow nine extra minutes and in the very last seconds from the last attack home goalkeeper Finlay Hodgson poked the ball into the net for the most dramatic of equalisers after the ball dropped to him in the box following a corner.

New signing Alex Peterson marked his Ossett United debut with an injury-time goal only for North Shields to hit back to draw in the 99th minute.

It was only Shields’ second effort on target in the game so Ossett travelled back to West Yorkshire with a feeling of frustration.

Manager Black said: “If you make that chances in a game you kind of leave yourself open to getting beat or drawing.

"North Shields had a few chances early on from distance, but the amount of chances we’ve had – I’m talking one v ones, eight yards, 10 yards – and not putting them away it makes it difficult.

"But we dug in and were getting stronger as the game went on. We got our just rewards with a goal on the 94th minute and you expect to win the game then.

"Then the referee gets to nine minutes and he gives us a free-kick on the edge of our box, he came over and booked someone and I asked him how long’s left. He said as soon as the free-kick was taken, whether he scores or misses that’s it.

"He misses and he gives a corner, there’s bodies all over in the box and the keeper pokes it in so it went from elation to frustration.

"No-one means to miss chances, but we should have won that game.”

Black was able to take some positives out of the performance of his team.

He added: “We’re unbeaten still, we’ve come away, three hours travel, bad pitch, bad everything and gone away with a point so we have to pick up the positives.

"If they do a lot of the things there and take the chances in games coming up we’ll win more than we lose that’s for sure.”

Ossett fielded three debutants in goal scorer Peterson and James Cadman who joined the club last week plus 17-year-old Bradford Park Avenue goalkeeper Liam Hall who came in as a late call-up for the unavailable Edd Hall after signing on dual registration forms.

"Obviously it’s not ideal when your number one keeper goes away during the season, but we thank Bradford Park Avenue for letting the move happen and he’s done brilliantly,” explained Black.

"The lad trained with us and he’s very confident you a young kid. I thought he looked really assured in the game, he got tested a few times and did really well.

"I’m a bit gutted for him that he hasn’t gone away with a clean sheet, but I think he’s someone who has got a massive future in the game.

"I thought Alex Peterson when he came on just completely changed the game for us. He’s put himself right in the frame to start the next game.”

Chris McDonald went closest to a goal for North Shields early on when his shot from distance hit the crossbar. But United gradually found their feet with some good possession football and pinned the home side back.

Brad Grayson had the first big chance as he advanced on goal only for keeper Hodgson to deny him.

Cadman was next to see his shot saved by Hodgson before the keeper excelled with a point blank save to keep out another Grayson effort and Janni Lipka was inches wide with a well struck shot.

Hodgson’s heroics continued with a fingertip save after Cadman so nearly chipped the ball over the keeper.

Peterson came on at the start of the second half and went close with a shot from outside the area.

Shields briefly threatened with an effort that beat Hall only for Brad Beatson to head the ball off the line.

Late on an overhead kick from Danny Burns looked to have broken the deadlock, but again the home keeper made a fine save.

Injury-time brought the drama as first a Lipka free-kick was stabbed home by Peterson then Shields got their late, late leveller through their man of the match keeper.

Ossett are quickly back in action when they travel to play Sheffield tomorrow night (Tuesday).