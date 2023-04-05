Ossett United manager Grant Black speaks of pride in his players after win at Sheffield

A thrilling contest saw United win 3-2 after they had led 2-0 at half-time following a Rory Coleman own goal and a Danny South effort.

Coleman scored at the right end for his team when he put away a penalty awarded for handball after the break and Ossett then went down to 10 men with Luke Hogg sent-off for a second bookable offence in the eyes of the referee on 67 minutes.

But Craig Nelthorpe netted Ossett’s third nine minutes from time after South was hauled down and that seemed to have settled the issue.

There was another twist with Benefit Ndlovu scoring Sheffield’s second two minutes from time, but Black’s men held on for a deserved three points, ending their four match run without a win.

He said: “I’m proud of every single one of them.

"They know what we’re trying to build as a club and the kind of culture we are trying to build and it takes time – they have to trust each other, they have to trust us.

"We haven’t had our full team together yet to get that, but you’ve seen that they will throw their bodies on the line for the club and for each other and you can see that building.

"We’ve been inconsistent, but that’s got to be another marker. To go down to 10 men for 20-25 minutes, I think probably seven or eight weeks ago we would have lost that game or drawn it.

"To dig in and hang on is massive and it’s a massive three points for us.

"We’re looking to finish the season as strong as we can and with a performance like that then we’ll do all right.”

Black was pleased with the way the players coped with more adversity and having several key players missing, including strikers James Walshaw and Alex Peterson.

He added: “Where we’ve been at in the last few weeks in regards to injuries and suspensions and lack of bodies I’ve never known it in my life.

"We had no Alex Peterson, no Wally, we’ve got Paddy (Miiler), who’s only about 20 per cent fit and Daws (Chris Dawson) has a bit of a funny turn in the warm-up where he doesn’t know if he is then going to play.

"We’ve changed the team three times and it could have been easy for the lads to be affected and go into it with an excuse, but they are not that kind of group.”