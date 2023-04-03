News you can trust since 1852
Tickets on sale for Ossett United academy team's charity game at Ingfield

Tickets have gone on sale for a special charity game at Ossett United’s Ingfield Stadium that will involving the club’s academy team.

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read

Young players from United’s academy squad will take to the pitch against a team made up of Ossett United supporters with the game set to take place on Sunday, August 6.

Gates will open at 12 noon on the day with the kick-off at 2pm at the ground, which is situated on Prospect Road.

Tickets went available online last week from https://ossettunitedfc.ktckts.com or admission will be available on the gate on the day.

Ossett United's academy team. Picture: Jon Hunt Photography
Kelly's Bar inside the ground will be open for drinks and the Ewe Move snack bar will be open for tea, coffee and other refreshments.

Organisers are hoping for a bumper crowd with the game taking place to raise money for the West Yorkshire-based DAZL Extreme, a drama and dance team for disabled/autistic children.

They are a not-for-profit dance and health charity and will be performing at half-time.

DAZL Extreme drama and dance team.
• Ossett Town Juniors U12s triumphed in the Heavy Woollen District FA’s Secker Cup final when they came out on top against White Rose Allstars.

The game took place at Ossett’s Ingfield Stadium and proved a close contest in which the teams could not be divided as they ended all square at 1-1.

But it was Town who emerged victorious in front of a crowd of more than 350 in a nerve-jangling shoot-out, putting away four of their penalties to their opponents’ two.

