Conor Qualter has committed to Ossett United for the 2025-26 season.

Ossett United have moved to help manager James Walshaw identify possible future players with the appointment of a new club scout.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gary Wigglesworth is joining the club as the new head scout with his main job to find suitable players as and when they are needed to boost the squad of the Northern Premier League club.

He will work closely with Walshaw, helping to identify and assess talent as United continue to build for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As we work tirelessly behind the scenes to build the club and push on, bringing in a new head scout with his own scouting network is a clear sign we are making decisions to better the club,” said chairman Phil Smith.

"Gary rejoins United in a very important role and will report directly to the manager.”

The Ingfield club have also taken on Matt Duncan as sports nutritionist for the upcoming season.

From matchday prep to recovery, his job will be to help the players stay sharp, fuelled and ready to perform as Ossett aim for a higher finish in the table than in recent seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A third appointment has seen Alison Bell arrive as the new first team physio, bringing experience to a role in which she will support player recovery and fitness throughout the season.

On the pitch United’s squad has been strengthened with the signing of former Barnsley FC centre-back Will Thompson and another defender in Tyler Polwarth.

"Will caught our attention during pre-season,” said manager Walshaw.

"His experience at Barnsley has shone through in both attitude and ability. From the first session on the training pitch right through to the friendly matches he’s demonstrated professionalism, energy and commitment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"On the field his performances have been good and I’m delighted Will is part of our squad for the upcoming season.

"We’re thrilled to have him on board and excited to see what he’ll bring to the pitch.”

On Polwarth, who previously played at Farsley Celtic, the manager said: “He’s a player with enormous potential and we’re confident he’ll go from strength to strength.”

Conor Qualter, meanwhile, has been retained with Walshaw delighted to have him as part of his plans again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “His physical presence on the pitch is a real bonus and he’s a fantastic person to have in the dressing room.

"Conor brings energy, leadership and that winning mentality every club needs. I’m confident he’ll play a huge role again this year.”

Pre-season results have been predictably mixed with all the players given game time, but there have been 1-0 wins against Horbury Town and Wakefield AFC and 2-2 draws with Tadcaster Albion and Route One Rovers.

Last Tuesday night saw Ossett take on a Huddersfield Town B side at Ingfield when they came up with a 1-0 win when Callum Petch scored the only goal while they took on a challenging game against higher league Scarborough and were beaten 4-0.