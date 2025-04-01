Ossett United manager James Walshaw happy with point against title-chasing Dunston but also disappointed not to win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ossett United manager James Walshaw had mixed emotions after his side produced a battling display to earn a valuable NPL East point in a 1-1 draw with second-placed Dunston at Ingfield.

Ellis Farrar gave them a flying start with a goal after only six minutes and Dunston were reduced to 10 men later in the half when Sado Djalo was sent-off for raising his hands to Josh Askew.

But Ossett were unable to cash in on their extra man with the visitors equalising through Michael Pearson.

The closest they came to a winner was when manager Walshaw brought himself on from the bench and was inches away from scoring.

Ellis Farrar scored after only six minutes for Ossett United against second-placed Dunston.

"You look before the game and you take a point from Dunston. They’re a fantastic team and had won five in six – and we more than matched them.

"So it was disappointing not to get three points, but very happy with the point.

"The first half we performed ever so well, the lads did exactly what I asked of them and they always give me 100 per cent. We played some good stuff and probably should have been 3-0 up at half-time.

"People will look at it and think the sending off should we have taken three points? But I think the sending off has changed the referee’s mentality. They’ve had a right go at him at half-time and I think second half the referee gave them lot of free-kicks, which put pressure on us.

"The wind helped them and we were camped in a bit. We knew they had quality, but we defended well.”

United face another tough test this Saturday when they travel to play top of the table Cleethorpes Town.

"Another tough game,” added Walshaw. “We’ve got to approach it in the same way.

"Every game is going to be a really tough game at this stage of the season.

"This league is really tough, anyone can beat anyone on their day, and we need to be on it for the next five games to ensure we keep our place in the league.

"I have no doubt that there are lads in there that will give us everything and fight right to the end.”