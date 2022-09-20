Ossett United manager Jas Colliver pleased with debutants

Ossett United manager Jas Colliver was happy with the debuts of Danny Burns and George Thewlis.

Colliver took the chance to have a look at two of his new boys in the trophy tie and thought both showed what they will bring to the team moving forward.

"I thought they were excellent,” he said.

"It’s always hard first game they’ve come into.

"George hasn’t played much football and he cramped up towards the end, but he’s only 18.

"I think the big man (Burns) has brought up a bit of solidarity at the back. He’s a leader, he’s vocal, he won his headers and there’s more to come from him.

"He hasn’t played much football as well so it was a good game for him to play.”

Colliver thought the Trophy tie showed a good response from the players after a disappointing run of results.

He added: “You just need to stop a little bit of a bad run. We’ll not get too high when we win and we need to stop getting too low when we lose.

"I’m confident that myself and the management team have got a lot of belief in the lads – they need to believe it a little bit more.

"We’ll kick on to our next game. The lads have just got to dig in when things are not going well and come out the other side – which we did (at Stocksbridge).”