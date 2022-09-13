Ossett United move to boost squad with new signings

Grayson is a 29-year-old attacker joining from Gainsborough Trinity with a reputation as a prolific goal scorer at Northern Premier League level during spells with Frickley Athletic, Mickleover Sports and Buxton.

He said “I just want to get back enjoining my football, scoring goals and playing for Jas was a big pull.

"I have worked with Jas before and I like how organised, professional and how he sets teams up to play which suits myself.

Ossett United's new signing Brad Grayson in action for Buxton. Picture: Anne Shelley

"I feel I can add experience, goals and set examples to the younger lads we have. I trained with the squad on Saturday and everything seems right, the standard was class to be fair we just need to transfer that consistently onto the pitch.”

Manager Colliver said: “Brad is someone I’ve known for years since we signed him on loan from Doncaster Rovers aged 17, he is proven at this level, he has a good reputation and I’m sure will soon become a fans favourite.”

Central midfielder Thewlis is an energetic player who has great vision and range of pass.

He trained with the squad last week since Colliver knew he was available.

Ross Killock has returned to Ossett United as a first team coach. Picture: Scott Merrylees

His last club was Bradford City where he spent a number of years there after they signed him from Leeds United. While still 18, he has a bright future ahead and Ossett are hopeful they can continue to support his development.

George said “I’m buzzing to be here now, looking forward to the games coming.

"I’ve met the lads and the management it’s been great so far. I just want to get settled somewhere work hard and play regularly.

Training has been brilliant and the lads seem to be buzzing, it’s all about the games now, though.”

Centre-back Danny Burns joined the club last week as the first signing since Colliver became sole manager.

The imposing 25-year-old joined from Worksop Town and has had spells with Frickley Athletic, Buxton, Blyth Spartans and Nuneaton Borough after starting with Cambridge United.

Former Ossett United centre-back Ross Killock, meanwhile, has returned to the club as a first team coach.

Ross, who stepped away from football last season following a long term injury, has joined Colliver's coaching team with immediate effect.

As a player he started with Leeds United and had spells at Halifax Town, Alfreton Town, Stockport County, Chester City, Scarborough Athletic and Stalybridge Celtic.

A level 3 FA Coach, the 28-year-old does have previous coaching experience having overseen Ossett’s 3-2 win at Tadcaster Albion last December as a joint caretaker manager.