Ossett United out to end poor run in Friday night Yorkshire derby with Tadcaster Albion

​With their scheduled game at Stocksbridge Park Steels also falling victim to the icy weather last weekend Grant Black’s men have still only played three games in 2023 so far – and with no wins in those matches they are beginning to look nervously over their shoulder at the relegation zone.

The home game with Tadcaster then has plenty riding on it with Ossett now down in 15th and their opponents at the bottom without a win, home or away, in the Pitching In NPL East all season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The teams did play out a goalless draw last month, however, so United know Tadcaster are no pushover whatever their position says.

Ossett have now gone six league games without a win in a run that dates back to November 19, but with three draws in those matches it has not been all doom and gloom and there was mitigation in their last defeat against Dunston as they had two players sent-off.

The postponed Stocksbridge encounter has now been rearranged for Tuesday, March 7, with a 7.45pm kick-off, while a new date has also been found for the league match at home to Carlton Town, which will be staged at Ingfield on Tuesday, February 28 (7.45pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

But no date has yet been confirmed for the Sheffield away game, which was unbelievably called off for a fourth time on Tuesday night when their pitch again fell foul of the weather.