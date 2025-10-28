Ossett United overcome refereeing frustrations as Sam Pashley nets late winner

Sam Pashley was captain for the day and came up with the winning goal for Ossett United at Blyth Spartans.

Ossett United manager James Walshaw was pleased with the way his players dealt with some adversity to make it a “Blyth double” in the NPL East.

After beating Blyth Town 2-1 at Ingfield the previous week United came back from the north east with another valuable three points as they won 2-1 again, this time when up against Blyth Spartans.

It needed a late goal by defender Sam Pashley to clinch the victory after Ossett had deservedly led at half-time, but they had to overcome some controversial decisions by the referee that had threatened to derail their momentum.

United, who have now lost only one of their last eight league matches, had taken a 32nd minute lead when Jack Crook capped his superb run with an equally good strike.

They were good value for their lead, but had it taken away when Spartans were awarded a controversial penalty and levelled just after the hour mark.

More decisions left the visitors frustrated and the yellow cards mounted, including one for Walshaw on the touchline.

But Ossett stuck to their guns and came up with an 87th minute winner as captain Pashley came up from the back to score.

They then had to endure eight minutes of added time, but saw the game out for a win that lifted them up to within three points of the play-off places.

"First half, playing against the wind, we thoroughly deserved coming in at half-time 1-0.

"We defended ever so well, in possession we kept the ball really well, created some decent opportunities and scored a good goal.

”But at half-time I think they’ve tried to affect the referee’s game, they had a few words with him, either officials or supporters were into him and he’s affected the game second half.

"They’ve affected his performance. We were quite comfortable, but the penalty decision has never been a penalty. You could see the lads’ frustrations and a few of them have got booked.

"First half he was all right, we didn't notice him so much, but the second half you absolutely noticed him for silly decisions, bookings and he made it difficult for himself.

"Having said that, I don’t want to take away from our performance – the reaction from drawing and being one-all, playing against it for whatever reason.

"We made a few tweaks, which worked, and Sam Pashley, who was captain for the day, got himself in the box and it’s a great finish.”

“All in all I was really pleased with the boys. They shut the back door, they attacked well and I’m very happy with the result.”

Ossett are now back at home when they test themselves against top of the table Redcar Athletic this Saturday.

"It will be a very tough fixture,” added Walshaw. “They’re the favourites to win, they’re scoring plenty of goals, they’ve got a bit of clout behind them and have some players who have played two divisions above.

"It will be a tough ask, but we’re unbeaten in seven of our last eight ao we’ve got to fancy ourselves against anyone. We’re a good team, why can’t we go and get a result?”