Ossett United prepare for big derby test against unbeaten leaders

Ossett United's scorer James Walshaw. Picture Scott Merrylees

After a promising start to the season Wayne Benn’s men have failed to hit the heights with two defeats and a draw in their last three league games and a defeat to Mossley in the Buildbase FA Trophy last Saturday.

But the players are likely to be up for a West Yorkshire derby against the division’s surprise packages in their first campaign at this level following promotion from the NCE League.

Visitors Liversedge have yet to taste defeat in the league, with nine wins and a draw in their 10 matches so far. They were six points clear at the top at the start of the week and eight points ahead of fourth-placed Ossett.

They boast the joint second top scorers in the division in striker Oli Fearon and attacking midfielder Ben Atkinson, who have both bagged seven goals.

Ossett boss Benn will be demanding an improvement from his players following their 3-1 loss to exit the FA Trophy at Mossley – and he will also be hoping to have players available again after nine first teamers were absent last Saturday.

In the circumstances it was a good effort from United against opponents riding high in the Northern Premier League West and there were a number of positives to take from the match, which was only settled by Harry Pratt’s 87th minute goal.

Mossley led from the fifth minute when Levi Phillips was clipped by Curtis Senior in the area and Glen Butterworth put away the resulting penalty.

James Walshaw and Aaron Haswell both got efforts in as the visitors looked to respond, but they found themselves two down on 24 minutes as Paul Riley netted from close range after meeting Butterworth’s free-kick.

Mossley could have added to their lead before the break as former Ossett Town player David Kuba-Kuba blazed over and Phillips put another effort over from close range.

But Ossett produced a spirited second half display and pulled a goal back when Tabish Hussain set up Walshaw to score with a smart finish.