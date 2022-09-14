Ossett United progress in FA Trophy after shoot-out success

After six matches without a win, Jas Colliver’s men were eager to use the Trophy first qualifying round tie as a launch pad for better results and came from behind twice to force a 2-2 draw in the 90 minutes before winning a shoot-out 3-0.

The first half was goalless, but saw United grow in confidence after surviving an early scare with the busy Joe Stacey going closest to scoring.

Stacey was only denied by a fine save from the home keeper early in the second period, but it was the hosts who went in front through Luke Rawson.

Michael Hollingsworth scored the winning penalty for Ossett United in their shoot-out with Stocksbridge Park Steels. Picture: Scott Merrylees

A superb strike by Luke Aldrich levelled the game just past the hour only for Alex O-Connor to put Steels back ahead.

Man of the match Aldrich came to Ossett’s rescue, however, as he made it 2-2 seven minutes from time.

With no more goals it went to penalties and Ollie Fearon, Aldrich and Michael Hollingsworth all netted with the first spot kick by Brad Beatson being saved.