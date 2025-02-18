Ossett United ready for potential season defining week as they look to be clear of drop zone

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

While no league season has ever been decided the third week of February, this one has the opportunity to be season defining for manager James Walshaw and Ossett United.

The Sheepicorns, who had a horror start to the season winning just five points from the opening 13 games of the season and sitting rock bottom on the league, have seen the form turned around somewhat since Walshaw was appointed manager in November and now sit 15th in the 22 team Pitching In NPL East.

Tonight (Tuesday) Ossett host third from bottom Bridlington Town and they are at home to bottom of the table Sheffield on Saturday.

Currently four points above the drop zone and with games in hand over five of the six sides below them, United know two positive results this week would go a long way to ensuring Step 4 football remains at Ingfield next season.

Will Calligan in action for Ossett United against Bishop Auckland. Picture: KJ Wood

Ossett will not lack confidence and belief after a comfortable 3-0 victory in midweek against Grimsby Borough when Ben Tweed, Josh Burns and Lewis Stephens came up with the goals.

They followed this up by adding a valuable point to the league table thanks to a 1-1 draw with Bishop Auckland.

The visitors took a second half lead that was cancelled out by a goal of the season contender by Eddie Church, his scissor kick reminiscent of the famous Paulo Di Canio strike for West Ham a quarter of a century ago.

On the most recent game manager Walshaw said: “A positive from the game with Bishop Auckland was the resilience we showed to come back into the game.

"At half-time we were well in the game and even conceding early in the second half did not throw the lads off the game plan. It was a good point and could have easily been three.”

• Emley had their scheduled NPL East game at Carlton Town postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

But they remained in second place, one point behind leaders Cleethorpes Town, having played one more match, and six points ahead of third-placed Belper Town over who they have a game in hand.

The Pewits will be hoping to be back in action at home to Heaton Stannington this Saturday.