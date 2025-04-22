Ossett United secure Northern Premier League status while Emley face play-offs battle

Emley players Ross Hardaker and Chris Dawson close down a Pontefract Collieries player. Picture: Daniel Kerr

Ossett United will be playing in the Northern Premier League again next season after victory at Liversedge on Monday.

A 1-0 loss to Consett on Friday had left United still in need of points to make sure they were to win their relegation fight in the NPL East, but Ellis Farrar scored the only goal of the game in the 68th minute to give them a 1-0 victory this time on their short travel to the Clayborn Stadium.

Victory was achieved despite playing 55 minutes with 10 men after Ben Tweed was controversially sent-off.

It left them in 16th place, six points above fourth from bottom Brighouse Town with just one game remaining – Ossett ending their campaign at home to play-offs-chasing Newton Aycliffe this Saturday.

It has been quite an achievement for the Ossett side to stay in the division after they were bottom of the league with one win in their first 13 matches, had only scored seven goals and had a -23 goal difference before James Walshaw took over as manager.

Under Walshaw United have won 12 of 27 games, picking up 42 points and have a positive goal difference of +9 in that time.

Walshaw is pleased with the progress made by the team since he came in and delighted they have secured their place in the league.

He said: "I’ve been involved as a player in some really good teams, won promotions, won leagues and for me – I know it’s my first management gig – it is up there as an achievement.

"When I first took over we were down an out and people were actively texting me and saying ‘ what have you taken that job for? You’re flogging a dead horse and that sort of thing.

"But I love the club and I wanted us to get out of it. I was confident.

"We’ve kept a few players, but made some good additions and I think that showed on the pitch – the characters that we’ve brought into the dressing room.

“Since I’ve come in the players have wanted it more than most of the teams we’ve played. Ultimately they’ve got the shirts and they deserve all the plaudits. I’ve thanked them from the bottom of my heart.

"I don’t like to celebrate failure, only staying up. But from where we were as a group it's a real success and it’s been nothing short of phenomenal.

"If we keep the majority of the players we’ll kick on from this because quite a few of them are young lads and they’ve still got a lot to learn as I have as a manager.”

Emley face a battle to secure a play-offs spot in the NPL East after dropping out of the top five following a 2-0 defeat to Stocksbridge Park Steels on Monday.

They had beaten Pontefract Collieries 2-1 at the weekend with first half goals from Amir Berchil and Donae Lawrence to end a run of four defeats, but were leapfrogged by Stocksbridge in a six-pointer two days later.

Their hosts were given a helping hand with a controversial penalty on 10 minutes and Emley conceded again to be two down at half-time.

They were unable to hit back after the break and their miserable day was completed when right-back Harry Sheppeard was red carded after making a hefty challenge.

The result lifted Steels up to third while dropping the Pewits out of the play-off positions for the first time this season.

They are in sixth with one game to go and now have to better any of the results of the three teams above them – Stocksbridge, Belper Town or Newton Aycliffe – when they face mid-table Consett at home this Saturday in their final game of the season.