Ossett United sign Valentine from Radcliffe

Nathan Valentine

United boss Wayne Benn said: “Nathan is a fantastic signing for this club. He has experience of winning this division, he is a leader on the pitch and is capable of scoring goals from midfield."

Valentine said: “I am excited to sign and get started with Ossett United, I spoke at length with Wayne Benn and Phil Smith and the project, on and off the field at Ingfield is one I am excited to be a part of.

“I am looking forward to linking up with James Walshaw again and repeating the success we had together at Scarborough Athletic. I have enjoyed my time at Radcliffe and would like to give my sincerest thanks to Paul Hilton and Robert Grant for their support and guidance during my time there as well as to the supporters, players and management. I wish them all the best”.