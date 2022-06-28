Ossett United squad taking shape for 2022-23 NPL season

Connor Hodgson joined the club from Barnsley, while the prolific scorer Luke Aldrich signed after playing a key role at Eccleshill United last term. They added to the previously announced signing, forward Ollie Fearon, from Liversedge.

Exciting young talent Oliver Metcalfe, who was on loan last season from Guiseley, has also signed to return on a permanent basis.

The United squad for next season is taking shape with nine players confirmed to be staying from last season.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ify Ofoegbu has signed on to stay with Ossett United in the 2022-23 season.

Last season’s players’ player of the year Harry Gagen has committed to the Ossett club along with the two goalkeepers from last term, Jake Teale and Edd Hall, who was voted the second best keeper in the division.

Also confirmed to be staying are consistent defender Brad Beatson and the long serving Ross Hardaker.

Left winger or left-back Craig Nelthorpe, who joined the club at the end of March and previously played for Ossett Town, has signed on again along with another deadline week signing last term, Curtis Morrison, who the management hope can help give the side more of a cutting edge up front as they look to push on in 2022-23.

One striker to impress at Ingfield last season was Ify Ofoegbu and fans will be pleased to see he is returning and looking forward to more spectacular goals from him.