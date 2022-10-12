Ossett United suffer double disappointment as unbeaten run ends

Jas Colliver’s men had been unbeaten for their previous five matches before they suffered a narrow 2-1 loss to bow out of the Trophy at the third qualifying round stage last weekend.

They were quickly back in action in the Pitching In NPL East on Tuesday night against opponents who came into the game second from bottom with just one league win all season, but suffered further disappointment with a 1-0 defeat.

An unchanged side showed that Colliver had belief in his players despite their narrow loss in the Trophy, but a single goal scored by Joe Posthill in the 43rd minute proved enough to deny them reward for their long evening trip to the north east.

Norwegian Eivind Johnsen has joined Ossett United and gone straight into the first team squad.

Although the manager rang the changes with his substitutes, including putting on imposing six foot, five new signing Eivind Johnsen in the 57th minute, there was no joy to be had for United who would have climbed up to seventh had they been victorious.

In their FA Trophy tie United were given a great start when Oli Metcalfe opened the scoring on 11 minutes with a fine strike from outside the box.

Runcorn hit back to level on 25 minutes after Edd Hall saved well to deny Jamie Rainford only for the rebound to be tapped home by Eden Gumbs.

The second half was a feisty affair with both sides making some strong challenges. But substitute Oladapo Olarewaju broke free on the break to score what turned out to be the winner for Runcorn in the 55th minute.

"We knew it was going to be a difficult task, playing a good side who have not been beaten at home this season,” said Ossett boss Colliver.

"We probably just lacked a little bit of belief. I do think a few weeks ago we would have been beaten more comfortably, but we kept ourselves in the game without really creating many opportunities.

"The energy, the application to the game, the work rate was excellent, what’s let us down is a bit of quality.

"We had nine lads who were injured or out for whatever reason and the lads who have stepped in have taken their opportunities over the last few weeks have been brilliant.

“The belief has been there, it just lacked a little bit and it was probably a little step too far with the bodies we have got missing.”