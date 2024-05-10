Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ossett United have appointed Dave Wild as their new first team manager to take them forward into the 2024-25 season.

Grant Black started the campaign just finished, but disappointing results saw him leave at the end of 2023.

United continued to flirt with relegation in the NPL East after Black’s assistant, David Brown, was promoted to be the manager on an interim basis.

Brown succeeded in his aim to keep the club up – guaranteeing safety on a memorable night when Ossett won away to champions Hebburn Town – but has not been given the job on a permanent basis.

Dave Wild is the new Ossett United manager.

The new boss will be Dave Wild, who has most recently been in charge at Runcorn Linnets and Matock Town, but has a spell as boss at Stockport County and Mossley and is former manchester City youth coach.

A club statement explained the decision: “Following an in depth and comprehensive review the board of directors have made the decision to appoint Dave Wild as the first team manager for the 2024-25 season.

"During a competitive interview process Dave Wild, who has worked at Mossley, Matlock Town and Runcorn Linnents, proved to be an outstanding candidate. His views were aligned with that of the board on how to take the club forward in the coming season.