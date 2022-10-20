Black replaces Jas Colliver who left by mutual consent this week and will be supported by Mick Norbury (assistant manager), Dave Brown (coach) and Ryan Pugh (goalkeeping coach).

The new manager was most recently at Belper Town where he won promotion last season to the Pitching In NPL Premier Division.

Before that he achieved success as manager at Ossett Town where he took the team to the 2016-17 play-off final where they were narrowly defeated by a late goal, as well as having a great run in the 2016-17 FA Cup, reaching the fourth qualifying round, only to be narrowly defeated in a replay against high-flying Solihull Moors.

New Ossett United manager Grant Black with chairman James Rogers.

James Rogers, Ossett United chairman is pleased to be able to make a quick appointment following the departure of Colliver.

He said: “Many fans of Ossett United have been long admirers of Grant Black following his achievements at both Ossett Town and Belper Town and we are delighted that we have been able to secure his services, along with Mick Norbury, David Brown and Ryan Pugh, all of whom have strong connections with one or both or our predecessors, Ossett Albion and Ossett Town.

“Grant brings with him great experience and many achievements for his relatively short career in management and we are confident that he is the right man for the job and will relish the prospect of getting Ossett United back up the league table and competing for honours.”

Black said: “Ossett United is a club I have watched with interest since the merger in 2018 and following the great time we had in my spell as Ossett Town manager earlier in my career, I have always had an eye on a possible return to Ossett to take on the new United role.

"I know most of the board well and really do want to help the club achieve their realistic aspiration of securing promotion to the Northern Premier League Premier Division.

"We may not do it this season, although we will give it a good go so buckle in. Ossett have a good basis of a squad and with the addition of some additional players I will be bringing in I’m confident that we can very quickly start putting points on the board and climbing the league table.”

Black has joined Ossett on a contract for the remainder of this season and next, demonstrating the commitment and aspiration both the club and new manager have for the future.

The new management team take immediate charge or the away game on Saturday against Long Eaton United.