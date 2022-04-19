Ossett United wrap up strong home campaign with win over Tadcaster Albion

The win, courtesy of James Walshaw’s goal on the stroke of half-time, ensured Ossett remained unbeaten at Ingfield in 2022 and ended the campaign with six straight home victories.

Had they been able to add a few away successes to that they could have been extending their season with play-off games, but they will finish in ninth unless they can beat second-placed Marske United when travelling to North Yorkshire this Saturday in the last game.

In contrast to their home exploits, Ossett have failed to win on their travels in 2022 with six losses and just one draw in their last seven matches, the latest coming 2-1 at Stockton Town last

James Walshaw scored the only goal of Ossett United’s last home game of the season.

Saturday when they could count themselves unlucky not to bring something back to West Yorkshire.

United looked on course to end their poor away run when Aaron Haswell put them in front three minutes into the second half.

But Michael Richardson equalised on 64 minutes and Robbie Spence won it for Hebburn 12 minutes from time.

“It could have been a non-event, neither team had anything to play for, but both teams went at it,” said Ossett’s joint manager Mark Ward.

“It was probably the first time for us that we’ve come away from a game and not got something that we’ve deserved.

“We deserved something out of the game, minimum a draw and if we’d nicked it I don’t think anyone could have said we didn’t deserve it.

“I’m a bit disappointed to come away with a 2-1 defeat, but proud of the lads’ performance.”

On the team’s differences between home and away games, belief has been the key according to Ward and he can see that belief beginning to come on opposition soil as well.

He added: “We seem to have a different confidence at home, with the fans and how we play our pitch.

“We really believe we’re unbeatable at home. We have that pride and that passion in our game, which has been missing away from home, to say the least.

“You can see a foundation. We are finding a way of playing and the lads are believing in it and we’re getting results at home. Hopefully by the performance (at Stockton) you can see it’s coming away from home as well.”

In Ossett’s last home game of the season they produced a solid all-round display as they were determined to send fans home happy one last time.

Both sides contributed to a bright start with keeper Jake Teale tested particularly by a fine long range strike.

Walshaw saw an effort go narrowly wide while Haswell put Ross Hardaker in, but his effort was saved.

However, the deadlock was broken when Walshaw came up with the goods from a free-kick, curling the ball over the wall into the corner of the net.