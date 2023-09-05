Ossett United's FA Cup run ends despite 'best performance of the season' while Emley earn replay

Watch more videos on Shots!

​Marske, from a division higher than Ossett, went through 3-0, but the score did not tell the tale of the effort and performance level of the home side who will now be hoping for a change of fortune when returning to the bread and butter of the NPL East.

"It’s probably the best we’ve played all season,” said manager Black.

"Some if the football we played was god. We then went a little bit longer to try and get back in the game and we did that well.

Harry Coates gets a header in for Ossett United. Picture: Scott Merrylees

"I’ve chatted to their manager and he knows his football, played at a good level. He’ll say himself that 3-0 absolutely flatters them to death.

"We had enough chances to win two or three games.

"At 1-0 we we’re absolutely pushing, at 2-0 we’re pushing and the keeper’s pulling worldy’s off, clearing off the line with hands, heads, everything.

"I said to the lads that if they can do that against a team from the Premier, to match them pretty much all the game it should stand us in good stead now to really kick on the league.

TJ Ibrahim takes on a Marske United defender. Picture: Scott Merrylees

"We’ve got a good side. We need a goal scorer, we know that, but at the end of the day we are not in a financial position where we can go and bring someone in who can get us 30-35 goals a season.

"We have try to work with what we’ve got and obviously we’re missing Alex (Peterson) and Kelan (Swales).

"The lads who’ve played up there are doing everything they can to put the ball in the back of the net and that has to be applauded.”

Ossett now turn their attention to the FA Trophy with a first qualifying round tie away to North Ferriby on Saturday.

Donae Lawrence celebrates his goal for Emley. Picture: Mark Parsons

• Emley were also in FA Cup action when they drew 1-1 at Widnes.

Donae Lawrence put the Pewits ahead two minutes into the second half only for Matty Vanwick to equalise eight minutes later.

It meant a replay at the Fantastic Media Welfare Ground tonight.

Joe Kenny looks to pass the ball forward against Widnes. Picture: Mark Parsons

A battling performance on a difficult looking pitch saw Emley earn themselves the replay against opponents from the Northern Premier League.

Emley were more than a match for their higher league opponents and will possibly feel they could have secured their place in the second qualifying round without the need for a replay.

The game was a physical one with players from both sides feeling the strain which took a while to get going as both teams tried to work out what the pitch was going to do, sometimes the ball bounced high, others it barely bounced at all.

Emley had a sight at goal early on but Iyrwah Gooden's lob was not enough to trouble the keeper.

Walker was next to try his luck but his shot was wide as Emley looked to get on top, Gooden had another sight at goal but his shot was saved by the Widnes keeper, the hosts then had their first real chance but after good work the shot was blazed well over.

There was a blow for Emley as Joe Kenny came off injured to be replaced by Alex Metcalfe in the engine room for the Pewits.

Metcalfe made an instant impact with some solid tackling to set up the next chance, a neat ball into Clegg, who steadied himself and then hit a good shot which was deflected for a corner which was dealt with by the defence.Both sides had a couple of shots blocked by the defences, who remained on top going into half-time.

It was the pewits who struck barely two minutes into the half, good build up saw Gooden tease the defence before playing a sublime ball into the path of Donae Lawrence who curled a beautiful low shot into the bottom corner and celebrated with the Emley fans who were in raptures.

That goal then seemed to spur the hosts on as they enjoyed their best spell of the game so far, Lambton was called into action to prevent a one on one chance going in, but he was powerless to stop the next chance which resulted in a Widnes equaliser.

After carving out some space down their right, a well timed cross was met by the head of Van Wyk who buried a header beyond Lambton.

Another change for Emley, another injury, this time, Norcross replaced Walker and it was Widnes who carved out the next chance but somehow the striker managed to send the ball wide.

With the game becoming more physical and the chances becoming rarer, it was turning into a battle of wills as both teams struggled to create much, another sub for Emley to freshen things up, Walshaw who not long since had a shot saved was replaced by Jerome.

There then came a potential controversial moment in the game, with Emley attacking down the right the ball appeared to hit a Widnes hand, Emley players and fans all appealed but the ref waved play on only for him to blow for a Widnes free-kick in a dangerous position to the dismay of the claret and blues.

Into the last 10 minutes and both sides kept battling away, Widnes probably had the best chance to seal it, with one that went over, the other going wide and Lambton forced into a good save to maintain parity.