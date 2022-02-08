Have you played in the Wakefield League? If so, you could be pictured - take a look!

All pictures taken by Steve Riding.
1. 26 October 2003
Wakefield Athletic v Alverthorpe WMC. Luke Reynolds of Alverthorpe WMC heads over the bar.
2. 19 February 2005
Stanley Arms v Lupset, League Cup. Jonathan Knee, of Stanley Arms beats Kevin Bawden of Lupset.
3. 11 April 2010
Cricketers Arms v Bingley Arms, Wakefield and District Sunday League. Aaron Hirst, right of Bingley Arms goes past Kev Mulligan of Cricketers.
4. 22 February 2004
Daniel Lowe, centre of Alverthorpe under pressure flicks the ball on against Beehive.