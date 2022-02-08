Have you played in the Wakefield League? If so, you could be pictured - take a look!

Rose of York v Kingstone United WMC, Wakefield and District League Division One. Kingstone defender Wayne Burke stretches to stop a Rose of York attack. 20 February 2010.

PHOTO GALLERY: Wakefield local football 2003-2010

By Jane Chippindale
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 4:44 pm
Updated Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 4:55 pm

All pictures taken by Steve Riding.

1. 26 October 2003

Wakefield Athletic v Alverthorpe WMC. Luke Reynolds of Alverthorpe WMC heads over the bar.

2. 19 February 2005

Stanley Arms v Lupset, League Cup. Jonathan Knee, of Stanley Arms beats Kevin Bawden of Lupset.

3. 11 April 2010

Cricketers Arms v Bingley Arms, Wakefield and District Sunday League. Aaron Hirst, right of Bingley Arms goes past Kev Mulligan of Cricketers.

4. 22 February 2004

Daniel Lowe, centre of Alverthorpe under pressure flicks the ball on against Beehive.

