The result lifted Emley up into the top half of the table for the first time this season while Winterton are in fourth place.

Rangers showed why they have been title challengers this season as they opened up a 2-0 lead in the first half, but the Pewits stormed back with two goals from George Doyle and one by Sam Pashley to lead 3-2 only for a late goal to deny them a fantastic victory.