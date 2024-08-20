PICTURE GALLERY: 15 images from Pontefract Collieries' FA Cup victory over Redcar Athletic

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber

Sports reporter

Published 20th Aug 2024, 09:00 BST
Pontefract Collieries entered the 2024-25 FA Cup competition at the preliminary round stage and were impressive 3-0 winners against Redcar Athletic.

Here’s a look at action images from the game which saw Colls take a 2-0 half-time lead through Connor Smythe and Jack Boyle then score the only goal after the break when Louie Chorlton netted.

Pontefract Collieries celebrate one of their three goals against Redcar Athletic. Picture: Daniel Kerr

1. NYWE-20-08-24-Ponte Colls v Redcar - goal celebration (DK)-YORupload

Pontefract Collieries celebrate one of their three goals against Redcar Athletic. Picture: Daniel Kerr Photo: Daniel Kerr

Photo Sales
Jack Boyle scores from the spot.

2. Spot on Jack

Jack Boyle scores from the spot. Photo: Daniel Kerr

Photo Sales
Louie Chorlton rounds the Redcar Athletic goalkeeper to score Pontefract Collieries' third goal.

3. Three-nil to Ponte

Louie Chorlton rounds the Redcar Athletic goalkeeper to score Pontefract Collieries' third goal. Photo: Daniel Kerr

Photo Sales
Louie Chorlton celebrates his goal.

4. Goal glee

Louie Chorlton celebrates his goal. Photo: Daniel Kerr

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Redcar Athletic

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.