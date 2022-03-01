Glasshoughton Welfare players celebrate Jack Appleyard's goal against Toolstation NCE Division One leaders Hallam. Picture: Rob Hare

PICTURE GALLERY: 15 pictures from Glasshoughton Welfare's game against top of the table Hallam

Photographer Rob Hare was at the Lee Johnston Signage Stadium as Glasshoughton Welfare were in action against Hallam, who lead the way in the Toolstation NCE Division One.

By Tony Harber
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 8:59 am

Here's a look at Rob's action shots from a game in which Welfare gave a good account of themselves and were unfortunate to lose 2-1 with Jack Appleyard scoring their only goal.

1. Debut goal

Jack Appleyard shows his delight at scoring on his debut for Glasshoughton Welfare. Picture: Rob Hare

2. Toss of the coin

Glasshoughton Welfare captain Adam Walsh watches on at the coin toss before the game with Hallam. Picture: Rob Hare

3. Launching an attack

Glasshoughton Welfare launch an attack. Picture: Rob Hare

4. Midfield battle

This Glasshoughton Welfare player launches into a tackle. Picture: Rob Hare

