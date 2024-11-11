PICTURE GALLERY: 16 images from Glasshoughton Welfare's NCEL game against Maltby Main

By Tony Harber

Published 11th Nov 2024
Updated 11th Nov 2024, 17:49 BST
Glasshoughton Welfare came from behind to make it three wins in succession in the NCE Division One when they hosted Maltby Main.

Maltby have made a decent start to the season and arrived at the Leeds Road ground five points ahead of Welfare.

They initially looked on course for victory when prolific marksman Ashley Flynn fired them ahead after 29 minutes and they were still ahead at the interval.

But Welfare are made of stern stuff this season and vastly improved their performance in the second half, turning the game on its head with two goals in three minutes midway through the half.

Liam Flanagan was on target with both of the goals and the hosts held onto their advantage to the final whistle to run out 2-1 winners and move within two points of seventh-placed Maltby and only three off the play-off spots.

Here’s a look at images from the game:

Captain Adam Walsh leads his Glasshoughton Welfare team out for their NCE Division One game against Maltby Main. Picture: Rob Hare

1. Glasshoughton Welfare v Maltby Main

Captain Adam Walsh leads his Glasshoughton Welfare team out for their NCE Division One game against Maltby Main. Picture: Rob Hare Photo: Rob Hare

Glasshoughton Welfare players line up before the kick-off.

2. Glasshoughton Welfare v Maltby Main

Glasshoughton Welfare players line up before the kick-off. Photo: Rob Hare

The Matlby Main line-up.

3. Glasshoughton Welfare v Maltby Main

The Matlby Main line-up. Photo: Rob Hare

Liam Flanagan celebrates with Joel Learmouth after scoring for Glasshoughton Welfare.

4. Glasshoughton Welfare v Maltby Main

Liam Flanagan celebrates with Joel Learmouth after scoring for Glasshoughton Welfare. Photo: Rob Hare

