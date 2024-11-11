PICTURE GALLERY: 16 images from Glasshoughton Welfare's NCEL game against Maltby Main

Maltby have made a decent start to the season and arrived at the Leeds Road ground five points ahead of Welfare.

They initially looked on course for victory when prolific marksman Ashley Flynn fired them ahead after 29 minutes and they were still ahead at the interval.

But Welfare are made of stern stuff this season and vastly improved their performance in the second half, turning the game on its head with two goals in three minutes midway through the half.

Liam Flanagan was on target with both of the goals and the hosts held onto their advantage to the final whistle to run out 2-1 winners and move within two points of seventh-placed Maltby and only three off the play-off spots.

