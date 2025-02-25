Frickley Athletic players celebrate their equaliser at Goole.Frickley Athletic players celebrate their equaliser at Goole.
Frickley Athletic players celebrate their equaliser at Goole.

PICTURE GALLERY: Action from Frickley Athletic's battling draw with Goole

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber

Sports reporter

Published 25th Feb 2025, 19:07 BST
Updated 25th Feb 2025, 19:10 BST
Frickley Athletic came from two down to earn a valuable point from a 2-2 draw at Goole in the NCE Premier Division – and photographer Thomas Crabb was there to capture the action.

Goals from new signing Adam Watson and Joel Spencer in the last 10 minutes ensured a share of the spoils for Frickley in their fight to avoid relegation.

Here’s a look at a selection of images from the match:

Joel Spencer celebrates his goal for Frickley Athletic.

1. Goole v Frickley Athletic

Joel Spencer celebrates his goal for Frickley Athletic. Photo: Thomas Crabb

Photo Sales
Frickley Athletic ready to get going at the start.

2. Goole v Frickley Athletic

Frickley Athletic ready to get going at the start. Photo: Thomas Crabb

Photo Sales
Adam Watson powers into the attack on his Frickley Athletic debut.

3. Goole v Frickley Athletic

Adam Watson powers into the attack on his Frickley Athletic debut. Photo: Thomas Crabb

Photo Sales
Adam Watson celebrates his goal with Panashe Makwiramiti.

4. Goole v Frickley Athletic

Adam Watson celebrates his goal with Panashe Makwiramiti. Photo: Thomas Crabb

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Frickley AthleticGoolePremier DivisionAdam Watson
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice