Horbury Town's Benjamin Agu celebrates scoring one his two goals against Athersley Recreation.

PICTURE GALLERY: Action from Horbury Town's five star display against Athersley Recreation

Horbury Town were in fantastic form against Athersley Recreation in Division One of the Toolstation NCE League – and photographer Scott Merrylees was there to capture the action.

By Tony Harber
3 minutes ago

Promotion contenders Town were back to their best after an unlucky defeat and draw in their previous two matches, although it took them until the second half to emphasise their superiority with four of their goals coming after the break as they completed a 5-1 success.

Joe Penn, Benjamin Agu (two), Sam Kyeremeh and Sam Awty were the Horbury scorers.

Here’s Scott’s images from the game:

1. Horbury Town v Athersley Recreation

Benjamin Agu about to score against Athersley Recreation.

Photo: Scott Merrylees

2. Horbury Town v Athersley Recreation

James Cusworth aims to go round the Athersley Recreation goalkeeper.

Photo: Scott Merrylees

3. Horbury Town v Athersley Recreation

Horbury Town and Athersley Recreation players battled for the ball.

Photo: Scott Merrylees

4. Horbury Town v Athersley Recreation

Sam Awty takes on an Athersley defender.

Photo: Scott Merrylees

