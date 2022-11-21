PICTURE GALLERY: Action from Horbury Town's five star display against Athersley Recreation
Horbury Town were in fantastic form against Athersley Recreation in Division One of the Toolstation NCE League – and photographer Scott Merrylees was there to capture the action.
Promotion contenders Town were back to their best after an unlucky defeat and draw in their previous two matches, although it took them until the second half to emphasise their superiority with four of their goals coming after the break as they completed a 5-1 success.
Joe Penn, Benjamin Agu (two), Sam Kyeremeh and Sam Awty were the Horbury scorers.
Here’s Scott’s images from the game: