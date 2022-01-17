Mick Fish lets fly with a shot that results in Emley AFC's first goal against Maltby Main. Picture: Mark Parsons

PICTURE GALLERY: Emley AFC play out six-goal thriller with Maltby Main

Emley AFC played their part in an entertaining Toolstation NCE Premier Division contest, but were unlucky to lose out 4-2 to Maltby Main at the Fantastic Media Welfare Ground.

By Tony Harber
Monday, 17th January 2022, 9:30 am

Photographer Mark Parsons was there to capture the action and here's a selection of his pictures from a game that saw Mick Fish and Alex Metcalfe score for the Pewits only for Maltby to strike twice in each half and win the game with two goals in the last six minutes.

For a full report on the game, see Thursday's edition of the Wakefield Express

1. Goal celebration

Mick Fish celebrates his goal with an Emley teammate. Picture: Mark Parsons

Photo Sales

2. Maltby Main strike

Maltby Main take the lead as their number nine, Reagan Waud scores. Picture: Mark Parsons

Photo Sales

3. Aerial battle

An aerial battled for the ball as Emley AFC take on Maltby Main. Picture: Mark Parsons

Photo Sales

4. Taking aim

Emley's Max Tweddle gets a shot in against Maltby Main. Picture: Mark Parsons

Photo Sales
Emley AFCPremier Division
Next Page
Page 1 of 4