PICTURE GALLERY: Emley AFC sign off at home with creditable draw against NCE League champions Grimsby Borough

Emley AFC players and officials form a guard of honour for champions Grimsby Borough before the final home game of the season at the Fantastic Media Welfare ground.

Emley AFC played their last game of the season in the Premier Division of the Toolstation NCE League and photographer Mark Parsons was at the Fantastic Media Welfare ground to capture the action.

By Tony Harber
Monday, 11th April 2022, 8:00 am

Here's a look at Mark's images from a game in which the Pewits matched the champions.

They were up against Grimsby Borough, who had already clinched the championship and although they were unable to find the net they came out of the game with a highly creditable 0-0 draw.

1. Handshakes all round

Handshakes before the kick-off with Emley AFC's mascot for the day leading the way.

2. Wing play

Callum Charlton takes on the Grimsby Borough full-back.

3. Keeping possession

Midfielder Joe Kenny claims possession.

4. My ball

Grimsby Borough goalkeeper Kieran Wressell claims the ball as it comes into the visitors' area.

