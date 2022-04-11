PICTURE GALLERY: Emley AFC sign off at home with creditable draw against NCE League champions Grimsby Borough

Here's a look at Mark's images from a game in which the Pewits matched the champions.
They were up against Grimsby Borough, who had already clinched the championship and although they were unable to find the net they came out of the game with a highly creditable 0-0 draw.
1. Handshakes all round
Handshakes before the kick-off with Emley AFC's mascot for the day leading the way.
2. Wing play
Callum Charlton takes on the Grimsby Borough full-back.
3. Keeping possession
Midfielder Joe Kenny claims possession.
4. My ball
Grimsby Borough goalkeeper Kieran Wressell claims the ball as it comes into the visitors' area.