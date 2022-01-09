PICTURE Gallery: Emley stun AFC Mansfield with late equaliser

In a game which had flashes of excitement both teams created chances and felt they probably deserved to win the game on a pitch was heavy but fairly good considering the recent rain and snow.

After a goalless first half it was Mansfield who went ahead in the Toolstation NCE Premier Division game when Thomas Cropper produced a fine low finish.

But Emley dug in and deservedly equalised in the 87th minute as Charlie Smith volleyed home from close range.

Emley: Kelly, Ngoe, Charlton, Price, Knowles, Pashley, Metcalfe, Claisse, Doyle, Eyles, Kenny. Subs used: Smith, Tweddle, Swinburn, Unused: Cadzow, Savory.

Moxon and Co Man of the Match: James Knowles.

Read Martin Eastwood's full report in this Thursday's edition of the Wakefield Express

1. Goal glee Emley's Jimmy Eyles congratulates goal scorer Charlie Smith after he came up with a late equaliser. Picture: Mark Parsons Photo Sales

2. Goal time Emley's Charlie Smith scores his side's equaliser against AFC Mansfield. Picture: Mark Parsons Photo Sales

3. Taking on Emley's James Ngoe takes on Mansfield's Kian Sketchley. Picture: Mark Parsons Photo Sales

4. Chase is on Mansfield's Liam Marsden and Emley's Callum Charlton compete for the ball. Picture: Mark Parsons Photo Sales