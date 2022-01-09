PICTURE Gallery: Emley stun AFC Mansfield with late equaliser

In a game which had flashes of excitement both teams created chances and felt they probably deserved to win the game on a pitch was heavy but fairly good considering the recent rain and snow.
After a goalless first half it was Mansfield who went ahead in the Toolstation NCE Premier Division game when Thomas Cropper produced a fine low finish.
But Emley dug in and deservedly equalised in the 87th minute as Charlie Smith volleyed home from close range.
Emley: Kelly, Ngoe, Charlton, Price, Knowles, Pashley, Metcalfe, Claisse, Doyle, Eyles, Kenny. Subs used: Smith, Tweddle, Swinburn, Unused: Cadzow, Savory.
Moxon and Co Man of the Match: James Knowles.
Read Martin Eastwood's full report in this Thursday's edition of the Wakefield Express