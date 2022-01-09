Callum Charlton played his part in Emley AFC's 1-1 draw with AFC Mansfield. Picture: Mark Parsons

PICTURE Gallery: Emley stun AFC Mansfield with late equaliser

Resolute Emley AFC snatched a late equaliser to deny AFC Mansfield all three points in the first of three successive home games for the Pewits - and photographer Mark Parsons was there to capture the action.

By Tony Harber
Sunday, 9th January 2022, 9:34 pm
Updated Sunday, 9th January 2022, 9:36 pm

In a game which had flashes of excitement both teams created chances and felt they probably deserved to win the game on a pitch was heavy but fairly good considering the recent rain and snow.

After a goalless first half it was Mansfield who went ahead in the Toolstation NCE Premier Division game when Thomas Cropper produced a fine low finish.

But Emley dug in and deservedly equalised in the 87th minute as Charlie Smith volleyed home from close range.

Emley: Kelly, Ngoe, Charlton, Price, Knowles, Pashley, Metcalfe, Claisse, Doyle, Eyles, Kenny. Subs used: Smith, Tweddle, Swinburn, Unused: Cadzow, Savory.

Moxon and Co Man of the Match: James Knowles.

1. Goal glee

Emley's Jimmy Eyles congratulates goal scorer Charlie Smith after he came up with a late equaliser. Picture: Mark Parsons

2. Goal time

Emley's Charlie Smith scores his side's equaliser against AFC Mansfield. Picture: Mark Parsons

3. Taking on

Emley's James Ngoe takes on Mansfield's Kian Sketchley. Picture: Mark Parsons

4. Chase is on

Mansfield's Liam Marsden and Emley's Callum Charlton compete for the ball. Picture: Mark Parsons

