Hemsworth MW's Seon Ripley tries to get away from a Staveley MW defender. Picture: Scott Merrylees

PICTURE GALLERY: Hemsworth MW move out of relegation places with vital victory

Hemsworth MW enjoyed a vital victory when they beat Staveley Miners Welfare 4-2 in the Premier Division of the Toolstation NCE League - and cameraman Scott Merrylees was there to capture the action.

By Tony Harber
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 9:26 am

Here are his shots from a game in which Jason Davis hit a hat-trick and Charlie Barks was also on target.

The win lifted Hemsworth out of the bottom two and boosted their hopes of avoiding the drop from the top division. More on the game in Thursday's edition of the Pontefract & Castleford Express.

1. Firing across

Nash Connelly fires the ball across goal with a Staveley defender leaping to try to block his effort. Picture: Scott Merrylees

2. Wing play

Hemsworth MW on the attack down the flanks. Picture: Scott Merrylees

3. Pointing the way

A through ball is on for Hemsworth MW. Picture: Scott Merrylees

4. Looking for support

The bench looks on as Hemsworth MW look to get the ball forward down the flank. Picture: Scott Merrylees

