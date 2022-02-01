PICTURE GALLERY: Hemsworth MW move out of relegation places with vital victory

Here are his shots from a game in which Jason Davis hit a hat-trick and Charlie Barks was also on target.
The win lifted Hemsworth out of the bottom two and boosted their hopes of avoiding the drop from the top division. More on the game in Thursday's edition of the Pontefract & Castleford Express.
1. Firing across
Nash Connelly fires the ball across goal with a Staveley defender leaping to try to block his effort. Picture: Scott Merrylees
2. Wing play
Hemsworth MW on the attack down the flanks. Picture: Scott Merrylees
3. Pointing the way
A through ball is on for Hemsworth MW. Picture: Scott Merrylees
4. Looking for support
The bench looks on as Hemsworth MW look to get the ball forward down the flank. Picture: Scott Merrylees