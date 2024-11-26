PICTURE GALLERY: Horbury Town take full advantage with 5-1 win over Maltby Main

​The league leaders stretched their advantage at the top to eight points over nearest challengers Dearne & District as they hammered ninth-placed Maltby Main 5-1.

Jack Leach, Gibril Bojang, with two penalties, Joe Jagger and James Travis were on target in Town’s 17th win from just 21 league matches this season.

It was an emphatic return to winning ways after defeat in their previous league game and a County Cup loss to higher division Tadcaster Albion.

But it was not all plain sailing as Angelo Tambini put Maltby ahead on 25 minutes as the visitors threatened to pull off a surprise.

However, the tide began to turn with Horbury’s first two goals just before the break and they scored three more in the last 11 minutes to really emphasise their superiority.

It was a memorable game for Luke Playford who made his 250th appearance for the club while Jagger was celebrating at the finish after marking his belated debut following injury with a stunning strike.

Town now host Silsden in a third round league cup tie tonight (Tuesday) and they travel to Nostell MW for a derby game in Division One on Friday night.

Here’s a look at images from last weekend’s game taken by photographer Scott Merrylees:

