PICTURE GALLERY: Horbury Town take full advantage with 5-1 win over Maltby Main

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber

Sports reporter

Published 26th Nov 2024, 10:00 BST
​Horbury Town made the most of being the only team to get their game on in the NCE Division One last weekend.

​The league leaders stretched their advantage at the top to eight points over nearest challengers Dearne & District as they hammered ninth-placed Maltby Main 5-1.

Jack Leach, Gibril Bojang, with two penalties, Joe Jagger and James Travis were on target in Town’s 17th win from just 21 league matches this season.

It was an emphatic return to winning ways after defeat in their previous league game and a County Cup loss to higher division Tadcaster Albion.

But it was not all plain sailing as Angelo Tambini put Maltby ahead on 25 minutes as the visitors threatened to pull off a surprise.

However, the tide began to turn with Horbury’s first two goals just before the break and they scored three more in the last 11 minutes to really emphasise their superiority.

It was a memorable game for Luke Playford who made his 250th appearance for the club while Jagger was celebrating at the finish after marking his belated debut following injury with a stunning strike.

Town now host Silsden in a third round league cup tie tonight (Tuesday) and they travel to Nostell MW for a derby game in Division One on Friday night.

Here’s a look at images from last weekend’s game taken by photographer Scott Merrylees:

Gibril Bojang puts Horbury Town ahead with a penalty against Maltby Main.

1. Horbury Town v Maltby Main

Gibril Bojang puts Horbury Town ahead with a penalty against Maltby Main. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
Jack Leach on the run for Horbury Town.

2. Horbury Town v Maltby Main

Jack Leach on the run for Horbury Town. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
Luke Playford in his 250th game for Horbury Town.

3. Horbury Town v Maltby Main

Luke Playford in his 250th game for Horbury Town. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
Horbury Town striker James Cusworth looks to get the ball under control.

4. Horbury Town v Maltby Main

Horbury Town striker James Cusworth looks to get the ball under control. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice