United left their indifferent league form behind as goals from Lewis Stephens, after nine minutes, and Eddie Church on the hour, clinched a 2-0 victory in the third qualifying round tie at Ingfield.

Ossett have only tasted victory once in nine matches in the NPL East and have sunk to the bottom of the table, but have now won through in three Trophy ties as they have saved their best for that competition so far this season.

They will now travel to play Warrington Rylands in the first round proper on Saturday, October 26.

The hosts had to hold on in the closing stages after they went down to 10 men 16 minutes from time with recent signing Josh Burns red carded, but they saw the time out to record another cracking win in the competition.

Right at the death it was nine men for Ossett after Harry Lynn’s second yellow card saw him also sent-off – too late to affect the outcome of the match.

