PICTURE GALLERY: Ossett United history makers reach FA Trophy first round proper

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber

Sports reporter

Published 8th Oct 2024, 10:00 BST
Ossett United reached the first round proper of the FA Trophy for the first time in the club’s history when they beat Prescot Cables – and photographer Scott Merrylees was there to capture the action.

United left their indifferent league form behind as goals from Lewis Stephens, after nine minutes, and Eddie Church on the hour, clinched a 2-0 victory in the third qualifying round tie at Ingfield.

Ossett have only tasted victory once in nine matches in the NPL East and have sunk to the bottom of the table, but have now won through in three Trophy ties as they have saved their best for that competition so far this season.

They will now travel to play Warrington Rylands in the first round proper on Saturday, October 26.

The hosts had to hold on in the closing stages after they went down to 10 men 16 minutes from time with recent signing Josh Burns red carded, but they saw the time out to record another cracking win in the competition.

Right at the death it was nine men for Ossett after Harry Lynn’s second yellow card saw him also sent-off – too late to affect the outcome of the match.

Here’s a look at Scott’s pictures from the FA Trophy tie:

Basile Zottos races clear for Ossett United against Prescot Cables in the FA Trophy third qualifying round tie. Picture: Scott Merrylees

Aaron Dwyer looks to get the ball into the box.

Ossett United goal scorer Lewis Stephens makes a challenge.

Defender Ryan Qualter looks to win possession for Ossett United.

