PICTURE GALLERY: Pontefract Collieries capture the West Riding County Cup for the first time

Goals from Adam Haw, Jack Steers, Bailey Thompson and Mikey Dunn clinched a memorable 4-0 success against Knaresborough Town at Ossett United’s Ingfield ground.
And here’s a look at Daniel’s pictures from the final:
