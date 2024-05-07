The Pontefract Collieries team celebrate winning the West Riding FA County Cup. Picture: Daniel KerrThe Pontefract Collieries team celebrate winning the West Riding FA County Cup. Picture: Daniel Kerr
The Pontefract Collieries team celebrate winning the West Riding FA County Cup. Picture: Daniel Kerr

PICTURE GALLERY: Pontefract Collieries capture the West Riding County Cup for the first time

Pontefract Collieries were celebrating this week after winning the West Riding FA County Cup for the first time in their history – and photographer Daniel Kerr was there to capture the best of the action.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 7th May 2024, 17:41 BST
Updated 7th May 2024, 18:44 BST

Goals from Adam Haw, Jack Steers, Bailey Thompson and Mikey Dunn clinched a memorable 4-0 success against Knaresborough Town at Ossett United’s Ingfield ground.

And here’s a look at Daniel’s pictures from the final:

Adam Haw celebrates opening the scoring for Pontefract Collieries.

1. GOALLLLLLLLL.....

Adam Haw celebrates opening the scoring for Pontefract Collieries. Photo: Daniel Kerr

Bailey Thompson is on point after scoring the third Pontefract Collieries goal against Knaresborough Town.

2. Pointing the way to victory

Bailey Thompson is on point after scoring the third Pontefract Collieries goal against Knaresborough Town. Photo: Daniel Kerr

Local lad Mikey Dunn celebrates his goal in the final with fans.

3. Local pride

Local lad Mikey Dunn celebrates his goal in the final with fans. Photo: Daniel Kerr

Winning Pontefract Collieries manager Craig Rouse with the County Cup.

4. Winning manager

Winning Pontefract Collieries manager Craig Rouse with the County Cup. Photo: Daniel Kerr

