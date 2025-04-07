Thomas Booth looks to clear the ball under pressure from Glasshoughton Welfare's Jake Harrison.Thomas Booth looks to clear the ball under pressure from Glasshoughton Welfare's Jake Harrison.
Thomas Booth looks to clear the ball under pressure from Glasshoughton Welfare's Jake Harrison.

PICTURE SPECIAL: 18 images from Nostell MW's vital victory over Glasshoughton Welfare

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber

Sports reporter

Published 7th Apr 2025, 14:45 BST
Nostell MW ensured their safety from relegation in the NCE League when they came away with a 1-0 win in a local derby at Glasshoughton Welfare – and photographer Rob Hare was there to capture the action.

Gracjan Klimczak scored the only goal of the game 10 minutes from time and with rivals Dronfield Town losing 3-2 to Selby Town it meant Nostell had secured a fourth from bottom finish in the NCE Division One to avoid the drop.

For Glasshoughton it was a sixth defeat in their last seven matches, but they sit comfortably in mid-table in what has generally been an encouraging campaign for the club with the budget they operate on.

Here’s a look at Rob Hare’s pictures from the game:

Glasshoughton Welfare number nine Liam Flanagan holds the ball up.

1. Glasshoughton Welfare v Nostell MW

Glasshoughton Welfare number nine Liam Flanagan holds the ball up. Photo: Rob Hare

Photo Sales
Players in anticipation as they wait for a corner to come in.

2. Glasshoughton Welfare v Nostell MW

Players in anticipation as they wait for a corner to come in. Photo: Rob Hare

Photo Sales
Regan Fish on the ball for Glasshoughton Welfare

3. Glasshoughton Welfare v Nostell MW

Regan Fish on the ball for Glasshoughton Welfare Photo: Rob Hare

Photo Sales
Goal hero Gracjan Klimczak looks to get an effort in on goal for Nostell MW.

4. Glasshoughton Welfare v Nostell MW

Goal hero Gracjan Klimczak looks to get an effort in on goal for Nostell MW. Photo: Rob Hare

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Nostell
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice