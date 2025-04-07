PICTURE SPECIAL: 18 images from Nostell MW's vital victory over Glasshoughton Welfare

Gracjan Klimczak scored the only goal of the game 10 minutes from time and with rivals Dronfield Town losing 3-2 to Selby Town it meant Nostell had secured a fourth from bottom finish in the NCE Division One to avoid the drop.

For Glasshoughton it was a sixth defeat in their last seven matches, but they sit comfortably in mid-table in what has generally been an encouraging campaign for the club with the budget they operate on.