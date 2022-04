Glasshoughton were unable to sign off with a victory as they lost 3-1.

All the goals came in the second half with James Cusworth netting the hosts' consolation effort in the 90th minute after they were three down.

Glasshoughton now wrap up their campaign away at Rossington Main this Saturday (3pm).

Here's a look at Rob's images from the final home match.

1. Glasshoughton Welfare v Rainworth MW Picture: Rob Hare Photo Sales

