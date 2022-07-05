Goalmouth action from Emley AFC's return to the pitch when they took on Golcar United. Picture: Mark Parsons

PICTURE SPECIAL: Emley AFC return to action in first pre-season match against Golcar United

Photographer Mark Parsons was there to capture the first action of the new season as Emley AFC took on Golcar United in their first warm-up match at the Fantastic Media Welfare Ground ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

By Tony Harber
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 3:42 pm

Here's a look at his images from a game in which Emley showed plenty of promise with a 6-0 win.

Last season's top scorer George Doyle hit a hat-trick while trial players netted the other three goals in a fantastic return to the pitch for the Pewits.

1. Goal celebration

Hat-trick star George Doyle celebrates one of his goals with Emley teammates. Picture: Mark Parsons

2. Heads I win

Emley forward Joe Jagger challenges for the ball. Picture: Mark Parsons

3. Sam's clearance

Emley goalkeeper Sam Kelly clears the ball downfield. Picture: Mark Parsons

4. Shooting chance

Emley get a shot away against Golcar United. Picture: Mark Parsons

