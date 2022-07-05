PICTURE SPECIAL: Emley AFC return to action in first pre-season match against Golcar United

Here's a look at his images from a game in which Emley showed plenty of promise with a 6-0 win.
Last season's top scorer George Doyle hit a hat-trick while trial players netted the other three goals in a fantastic return to the pitch for the Pewits.
1. Goal celebration
Hat-trick star George Doyle celebrates one of his goals with Emley teammates. Picture: Mark Parsons
2. Heads I win
Emley forward Joe Jagger challenges for the ball. Picture: Mark Parsons
3. Sam's clearance
Emley goalkeeper Sam Kelly clears the ball downfield. Picture: Mark Parsons
4. Shooting chance
Emley get a shot away against Golcar United. Picture: Mark Parsons