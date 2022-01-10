Glasshoughton Welfare's team lines up before their game with Parkgate. Picture: Rob Hare

PICTURE SPECIAL: Glasshoughton Welfare edged out in seven-goal thriller against Parkgate

Glasshoughton Welfare were involved in a real thriller in their Toolstation NCE Division One game at home to Parkgate - and photographer Rob Hare was there to capture the action.

By Tony Harber
Monday, 10th January 2022, 9:43 am
Here's a selection of Rob's photographs from a game in which a late comeback was not enough in the end for Welfare as they lost out 4-3.

A disappointing start saw Glasshoughton go 2-0 down inside 10 minutes, but they kept battling to the finish with goals coming from Aron Gray, Lewis Stephens and James Cusworth.

More from the game in Thursday's edition of the Pontefract & Castleford Express.

1. Who's marking who?

Glasshoughton Welfare look to make something from a set piece as players line-up to attack the cross about to come in.

2. On the attack

Glasshoughton Welfare centre-forward James Cusworth looks to get in behind the Parkgate defence.

3. On the ball

Glasshoughton Welfare midfielder Carl Robinson on the ball against Parkgate.

4. Kick on

Sam Nelson aims a big kick at the ball and had to evade a Parkgate challenge.

