Players travel from far and wide for Wakefield Athletic’s Mikey Bell memorial match

Published 14th May 2025, 10:00 BST
Wakefield Athletic Old Boys held a fifth anniversary memorial charity football match on Saturday in memory of long-serving stalwart Mikey Bell, who was with them for over two decades before passing away from rare disease amyloidosis.

The club, which was founded over four decades ago, saw no less than 34 former players return back for this three 30 minutes interval match with some players travelling from as far afield as Uganda, Canada, Jamaica and Scotland.

The game took place at the West Yorkshire Sports & Social Club, home of Wakefield Athletic Football Club who play in the Wakefield & District Sunday Football League.

The charity memorial game was led by Gavin Bell and Iso Budimir who both captained Wakefield Athletic during the time Mikey coached and managed the first team.

The game on this sunny day drew a large number of people who included players family, friends and current Wakefield Athletic players and officials.

A sum total of £833 was raised which will go towards research into the amyloidosis condition.

