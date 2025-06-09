Pontefract Collieries announce first new signings for next season

Niah Payne has left Brighouse Town to join Pontefract Collieries.
Pontefract Collieries have confirmed their first three signings for their 2025-26 campaign in the NPL East.

Jimmy Williams' squad has been bolstered with two new forwards and the return of a defender to reunite with his brother at the club. Experienced forward Nathan Modest has joined from Sheffield FC and is making a return to the club having scored four times in an 11 game spell that was curtailed by Covid in 2020.

Also in Ponte’s attack next season will be Niah Payne, who has joined from from Brighouse Town. A versatile attacker that has plenty of non-league experience, he is expected to add quality to Colls’ forward options.

The club is also pleased that centre-back Josh Burns has returned after a spell at Ossett United and will team u again with his brother Danny.

However, long serving forward and local lad Mikey Dunn has left, having made the move to step down from step four football in joining Armthorpe Welfare.

Remaining, though, is Jack Boyle who was top scorer last term and won the supporters player of the year and goal of the season awards at the recent presentation evening.

Other award winners were players’ player Jack Greenhough; manager’s player Jack Greenhough; young player Louie Chorlton; and committee player Jack Greenhough.

