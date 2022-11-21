Pontefract Collieries boss Craig Rouse delighted with reaction as his team are six hitters

It was not plain sailing as Craig Rouse’s men found themselves two down in their latest Pitching In NPLE East game and initially were facing the prospect of a third defeat in eight days.

But their comeback was emphatic as they ran out 6-2 winners and the manager was delighted with the response of his players.

Rouse said: “It is a good performance in the end, but in the first 10 or 15 minutes we were feeling the after effects of the week we’ve just had and probably feeling sorry for ourselves a little bit.

Pontefract Collieries players celebrate one of Adam Priestley's three goals against Tadcaster Albion. Picture: Josh Harper JLH Photography Yorkshire

"It took a really good goal from Mikey (Dunn) to spark us into life after we’d gone 2-0 down.

"In the end it was comfortable, we’ve been clinical and taken our chances.

"It’s been a tough week. We’ve had to do a lot of soul searching. Brighouse beat us comprehensively, but they’ve lost today, we’ve won and you pick up the same amount of points.

"It’s important you don’t get too high when you win and too low when you lose.

Pontefract Collieries' hat-trick hero Adam Priestley. Picture: Josh Harper JLH Photography Yorkshire

"We probably got it wrong in the shape. They came and set up in a three and got out too easily. Once it went two we tinkered, matched them up all over the pitch and what you saw was our quality coming through.

"Adam (Priestley) took his goals really well, which is what he’s done all season, Mikey’s come up with a good goal and it’s been a good performance.

"We can go away, dust the last week off and move forward. We’re heading in the right direction, which is the main thing.

"The important thing was getting back on the winning trail, which we’ve done. We’re happy and we’ll take it.

Ponte had a number of players back in the side after they were unavailable for the previous two games and felt the benefit.

Rouse explained: "Any team would miss the calibre of players we had out.

"Four of them came back in and in the end you could see the difference of them being in the side and the leadership they bring to calm things down when things aren’t going so well.

"We’ve probably been the masters of our own downfall in terms of discipline and getting people sent off. We’ve had various meetings since and it’s something we want to tidy up and need to improve.

"If you have the full squad and you’ve got everybody available it’s a lot easier job."

It was looking far from pleasant for Ponte to begin with as visitors Tadcaster raced into a two-goal lead inside 15 minutes with both goals from striker Luke Hinsley who started the season in the Colls team.

But Dunn’s brilliant solo effort as he cut in from his wing and beat the keeper with a great strike from outside the box turned the game round and within three minutes of this the hosts were level as Priestley netted.

Priestley went on to complete his hat-trick before half-time and at 4-2 up Ponte were in control at the break.

They added two more goals in the second period with Jack Shepherd and Gavin Rothery on target to complete a key victory that keeps Colls in fifth spot, just two points behind Cleethorpes Town in third.