Pontefract Collieries boss Craig Rouse looking for a reaction after 'unacceptable' display at Brighouse Town

Rouse is now looking for a reaction from his players after their bid to bounce straight back after an enforced weakened line-up went down narrowly at Carlton Town on Saturday went horribly wrong.

Colls were without four suspended players and several injured first teamers as they lost 1-0 at Carlton, but had a quick chance to make amends at Brighouse Town in another Pitching In NPL East game. However, it all went pear shaped as they suffered a surprise 6-0 thumping.

"There’s no hiding place for me and no hiding place for the players – that is a totally unacceptable,” said Rouse.

Craig Rouse has promised changes after Pontefract Collieries' 6-0 loss at Brighouse Town.

"What we’ve learned this week is when you scratch below the surface of six players being out who have played all season it shows that the ones coming in are not fit enough or they’re not good enough.

"Or the ones who are fit enough and good enough haven’t got the right mentality to win football matches – and that’s a massive problem.

"There will be changes this week. The club won’t accept that and there will be changes to the playing squad, there will be leaving the football club and that’s the harsh reality of football.

"You put on performances like that then you don’t deserve to be around a group that’s in the top five.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rouse did not want to use having six players missing last Saturday and six again out last night as an excuse.

He added: “We had three players suspended and it was four on Saturday. We had three players out injured – just about a back four – but when you cross the white line you’ve got to have pride in your performance, you’ve got to be able to stick to the task, go with runners and do the right things. We’ve done none of it.

"It finished six and it could’ve been 16, the number of times they got away in that second half.

"People have to be able to step into the breach and I’ve said it all along that I wanted us to show we could play with adversity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ll take stock, train Thursday and there will be changes to the playing squad.

"We’ll look for a reaction, plain and simple. If Tadcaster were watching that they probably can’t wait to play us so it’s up to use to have the right mentality and standards.

"You don’t become a bad side in three days. We’ve learned some harsh lessons, but we are still in the top five and if you’ve got any standards about you, you can’t wait to put that right.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ponte fielded what looked a strong enough line-up and went into the match with only two league defeats.

But they were caught cold by Corey Gregory’s opening goal after just two minutes and were two down on five minutes with Joshua Dacre netting.

Colls managed to stop the rot and Josh Nodder put the ball in the net only for a linesman’s flag to rule his effort out. They conceded again just before half-time, however, with Javelle Clarke on target.

Rouse rang the changes to try to improve his side’s display and they were unlucky when one of the subs, Mikey Dunn, hit the post.

Advertisement Hide Ad