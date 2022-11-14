Pontefract Collieries modernise ground with opening of new 'Shed End' stand

Last season the club confirmed the old stand behind the goal at the top end of the ground – which was erected by the miners who initially built the club’s home – would be knocked down and rebuilt to modernise the covered area and expand the capacity.

Work started in the summer and the completed new stand was opened at the recent Sheffield game and has been named after lifetime supporter/member Frank Burnley as thanks for his support and continued backing of the club over the years.

He was also given the opportunity to officially open the stand along with club chairman Trevor Waddington, vice-chairman Tom Wiles and secretary Tina Goodworth.

Frank Burnley, club chairman Trevor Waddington, vice-chairman Tom Wiles and secretary Tina Goodworth at the opening of Pontefract Collieries' Fred Burnley Stand.

The Shed End (Frank Burnley Stand) has been sponsored by Brooke Electrical for the 2022/23 season.

Ponte, meanwhile, saw their promotion hopes in the Pitching In NPL East suffer a blow as they went down 1-0 at Carlton Town at the weekend.

A team lacking a number of regulars through suspension and injury battled well, but lost out to a single goal scored after 68 minutes by Niall Davie.

Pontefract Collieries Cougars Women made it five wins from five this season with a 2-1 win over Rothwell Juniors Women Whites.