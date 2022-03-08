Pontefract Collieries boss Craig Rouse left disappointed after Worksop Town game

Jimmy Williams (left) was controversially sent-off in Pontefract Collieries' game against Worksop Town. Picture: Keith A Handley

After losing to a late goal at Stocksbridge Park Steels the previous week it was another heartbreaking loss to take at home to Worksop Town when the visitors nicked a 90th minute winner to go away with a 2-1 win.

It was especially tough on Colls as they had more than matched their play-off seeking opponents despite having to play 70 minutes with 10 men following a controversial decision to send off Jimmy Williams.

It was not the only decision to anger home fans and Rouse spoke of his disappointment at the official's performance after the game.

He said: "I'm never one to go after referees, but he's absolutely killed what was a good spectacle.

"He stamped his authority on the game in totally the wrong manner.

"He gave the penalty to us and didn't send their lad off for what he did then down the other end 10 minutes later a near identical one he gives another penalty and sends our lad off when the foul started five yards outside and didn't even finish inside the box.

"He then missed a push or a punch. I didn't really see it, but the lads tell me he's had a swing with his arm. He books him for swinging out then gives them the throw-in.

"Obviously we've worked ever so hard and I'm proud of the effort, but it's the second week running we've come short by losing the game in the 90th minute. It's something we've got to learn from, it's a massive error at the end that's gifted them a goal. The lads didn't deserve that, but sometimes you don't get what you deserve in football."

The defeat leaves Ponte still looking over their shoulders at the teams below them in the Pitching In Northern Premier League East with safety from relegation still not assured, but Rouse reckoned there were plenty of positives to take from the Worksop game.

He added "Work rate, fight, desire, togetherness - you can take a lot from the game.

"But ultimately when you've got that in abundance you've got to turn it into wins."