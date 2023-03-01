Pontefract Collieries boss Craig Rouse looking for '100 times better' performance after damaging defeats
Pontefract Collieries boss Craig Rouse is looking for a reaction from his players after back to back away defeats have seriously dented their chances of reaching the end of season play-offs in the Pitching In NPL East.
A 2-0 loss at Grimsby Borough in midweek was followed by a 3-0 defeat at North Shields and left Colls in ninth place, seven points off the play-off places.
It was the third time this season that the north east team have beaten Ponte and they were in control once Callum Larmouth put them ahead after 16 minutes and netted again just before half-time.
Any hopes of a comeback were dashed when Nathan Kidd netted Shields’ third goal 11 minutes from time.
"Ultimately we lost too many individual battles and been beaten by a side who’ve beaten us three times,” said manager Rouse.
"We can talk about luck and getting the rub of the green, but that’s an unacceptable performance and we have to take responsibility for that.
"But I’m looking at the next result and can we get a reaction? Can we get a performance and can we be 100 times better? If we are we can pick up a result and then we’ll look at where we are in the league table at that stage.
"We can’t look at play-offs until we get better performances than that. We have to make sure we get a reaction.”
One bright spot for Colls was a competitive first team debut for 16-year-old young Alfie Charlotte when he came on as a substitute.
Ponte now play their third successive away game this Saturday when they go to Grantham Town who are fighting a relegation battle and currently sit fourth from bottom.